South East Wales
Student numbers drop in Welsh unis
More than half of Welsh universities see a drop in student numbers, in a "very competitive market".
- 8 May 2018
Man dies after being found in city park
The man, who was in his 30s, was found by a member of the public near a cafe in a Cardiff park.
- 8 May 2018
Litterbugs' 'disregard' for beach
Daytrippers to Barry Island left "unprecedented quantities of rubbish" after the bank holiday weekend.
- 8 May 2018
Sport Third title is unbelievable - Williams
- 8 May 2018
Women celebrated on voting centenary
- 8 May 2018
Wales breaks May Day temperature record
- 7 May 2018
Man killed in city centre stabbing
- 7 May 2018
Cardiff City plans promotion 'celebration'
- 7 May 2018
Windrush families 'living in fear'
- 7 May 2018
Jenkins and Hill to captain Wales tour
Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins will co-captain Wales on their summer tour to play South Africa and Argentina.
- 8 May 2018
Swansea City v Southampton
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Swansea City and Southampton.
- 8 May 2018
