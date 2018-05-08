Wales politics
Top Stories
Police chief to chair health board
Mark Polin will retire from the North Wales force and take charge of a troubled health board.
Disposable plastic waste plans set out
Environment groups urge quick action to deal with plastic waste as plans are set out in Wales.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Related content
Student numbers drop in Welsh unis
More than half of Welsh universities see a drop in student numbers, in a "very competitive market".
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Education 'being used for propaganda'
Tawel Fan probe 'did not like families'
Carwyn Jones will not cycle in Cardiff
- 8 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Women celebrated on voting centenary
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Probe into road and power Menai crossing
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Call for 'Welsh stamp' on UKIP Wales
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Chronic migraine trial 'could change life'
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Vaginal mesh op 'should be last resort'
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Boxing champ's dad wins Windrush fight
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Watch/Listen
Features & Analysis
Health board in turmoil
A detailed look at the Tawel Fan investigation report
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Which way now?
Senior minister suggests he could support an alternative to the M4 relief road
- 1 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
'Absolute disgrace'
Tampons and sanitary towels unaffordable for poor women, AM warns
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Our Experts
The long goodbye of Carwyn Jones
So Carwyn Jones's long goodbye is underway.
1 May 2018
Excitement breaks out during Welsh Questions
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns and his deputy Stuart Andrew have been answering MPs' questions in the House of Commons.
2 May 2018
Watch/Listen
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter