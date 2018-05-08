Wales politics

Top Stories

Police chief to chair health board

Mark Polin

Mark Polin will retire from the North Wales force and take charge of a troubled health board.

Related content

Live AMs discuss recycling and reducing waste

Features & Analysis

Health board in turmoil

A detailed look at the Tawel Fan investigation report

  • 3 May 2018
  • From the section Wales

Which way now?

Senior minister suggests he could support an alternative to the M4 relief road

'Absolute disgrace'

Tampons and sanitary towels unaffordable for poor women, AM warns

Our Experts

The long goodbye of Carwyn Jones

So Carwyn Jones's long goodbye is underway.

1 May 2018
Nick Servini Political editor, Wales

Excitement breaks out during Welsh Questions

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns and his deputy Stuart Andrew have been answering MPs' questions in the House of Commons.

2 May 2018
David Cornock Parliamentary correspondent, Wales

Share with BBC News