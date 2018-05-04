Wales
Boxing champ's dad wins Windrush fight
The 84-year-old former taxi driver from Cardiff has been given indefinite leave to remain in UK.
80-tonne landslip road reopening delayed
Work to clear a valleys road of mud and trees will continue over the weekend.
Families' anger over Tawel Fan report
Families of relatives treated at a scandal-hit mental health ward "devastated" by inquiry findings.
People less likely to move than in 1970s
800 jobs axed as call centre to shut
Free childcare 'too little, too late'
Dying woman's family saw ward 'chaos'
Man guilty of estranged wife's murder
Sport Williams trails in World Champs semi
Costly breakdowns for £2.3m cable car
'Changes must be made' after Tawel Fan
Woman fined for dumping cigarette butts
'Doctor Who castle' put up for sale
Cash for real-time bus info at stops
Sport Back from the brink
How Warnock has transformed Cardiff City
How a scandal unfolded
Timeline: Tawel Fan ward investigation
A selection of your pictures from across Wales
Living with MS
Fran Caunt says the illness will not 'define' her
Just Eat hacker
The scammer who stole 63,000 credit and debit card details
Sport Cardiff's Tan has learned lessons - Hammam
Former owner Sam Hammam says Vincent Tan and Cardiff City's board have learned from their mistakes.
Sport Swansea boss defends scoring record
Sport Williams prepares to bid farewell to Scarlets
Sport Ricketts confident of Wrexham success
Cymorth i fusnesau weithio'n Gymraeg
Llywodraeth Cymru yn lansio menter i gynnig cefnogaeth am ddim i fusnesau sy'n defnyddio'r Gymraeg.
Cystadlu am goron band pres gorau Ewrop
Cerddorion ifanc o Ynys Môn ar eu ffordd i'r Iseldiroedd i gystadlu am goron band pres ieuenctid gorau Ewrop.
Canrif o naddu cerrig beddi
Hedd Bleddyn o Lanbrynmair yn trafod hanes ei gwmni
