World
Top Stories
Trump to reveal Iran nuclear decision
The president is set to announce whether the US will walk away from the international nuclear deal.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Live World awaits Trump verdict on Iran deal
America's European allies hold their breath to see if the US president will torpedo the accord.
- From the section US & Canada
Why do Rome's buses keep catching fire?
The latest blaze is at least the ninth so far this year and the public is getting increasingly angry.
Facebook bans non-Irish abortion poll ads
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Technology
'Racists are banned from this shop'
Sport Russia fined for France game racism
- 8 May 2018
- From the section European Football
Protest leader wins push for Armenian power
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Nigeria shuts cough syrup manufacturers
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Melania Trump faces new plagiarism row
- 8 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
NY's top lawyer quits amid assault claims
- 8 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Belgian singer dies days after comeback
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Clowns march against crime in Acapulco
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Watch/Listen
Also in the News
Cannes 2018 rings the changes
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Zambia sorry for 'half-naked' warning
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Features & Analysis
Cannes Film Festival: 10 films to watch
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
How a child rape became a religious flashpoint for India
- 7 May 2018
- From the section India
The talent show stars taking over Eurovision
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Russia to showcase robot tank in parade
Battle of the gas-sucking mega giants
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
The woman who watched 300 executions
- 4 May 2018
News from Elsewhere
Iran pushes app with 'Death to America' emoji
- 25 April 2018
Uni hosts 'grenade-throwing' contest
- 24 April 2018
Kyrgyz mayor tours city in disguise
- 20 April 2018
Watch/Listen
