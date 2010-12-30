Your pictures of 2010

  • 30 December 2010
A selection of the best readers' pictures of 2010

  • Cassie the dog after new year celebrations

    Here's a selection of the best readers' pictures from 2010. We begin with a photograph by Linda Bamber of her dog Cassie on New Year's Day.

  • "Life is amazing!! I love you Mom"

    Daniel Furon: "Life is amazing!! I love you Mom."

  • Toast

    Steven May took this picture for our theme of corners, now where's the Marmite?

  • Looking over the side of a ship

    Sue Smith: "On a cruise in the Mediterranean I looked over the side of the ship and the sea was perfectly still, the sun was shining and the colours and shapes caught my eye."

  • A rocket ride at a theme park

    Lee Brewster: "As the night descended over Eurodisney Paris, my son and I tried in vain to catch daughter and mum in the rocket in front of us!"

  • Flower

    Kai Cui sent this delicate photograph for a gallery on the theme of gaps.

  • Heart shape

    Nicola Thompson's took this picture of a heart shape made with a sparkler.

  • Dance team at Parkway North High

    Alli Ladd: "The dance team at Parkway North High dresses up once a year for the traditional Halloween dance."

  • Fish supper

    Lisa Willetts: "Dinner tonight is fish and peas, they went into a nice fish pie after."

  • Overlooking the city of Marsiling in Singapore

    Yogendran: "This is a picture of my cousin, Vishnu, embracing the view of our home town, Marsiling."

  • Butterfly

    Ivan Knight: "Chaos theory... the butterfly effect, when a butterfly flaps its wings it could ultimately cause a typhoon halfway around the world."

  • Shadows on a wall in Phaistos, Crete

    Laura Garrow: "Summer sun and shadow fun at the ancient city of Phaistos in Crete."

  • Driving on the track

    Sasha Lawrence: "This photo was taken on the track after last year's Singapore Grand Prix. Having backed Hamilton to win I am up front on the track fending off an overtaking manoeuvre from my friend."

  • Sunset over the tipi field at Glastonbury

    Robyn Daniell: "Sunset over the tipi field at Glastonbury, the largest open air music and performing arts festival in the world."

  • Two women having a drink

    Vida Newington: "Ladies belonging to the Red Hat Society on Vancouver Island enjoy a refreshing pina colada."

  • Woman's handprint on a beach in San Diego, California

    Miriam Motaweh: "My sister's handprint on a beach in San Diego, California."

  • A young man plays football on a beach

    Lucien Gourdon's beach football party picture caught our attention.

  • Light drawing

    Katie Russell: "I took this picture on a 30 second time lapse. I ran around with a torch 'drawing' this picture whilst my boyfriend posed!"

  • Spotted gecko

    Daniel Furon sent in this close-up of a spotted gecko.

  • Dogs with owners

    Italo Camerino: "Even dogs like to lounge as soon as the sun gets warm."

  • Couple in conversation

    Cameron Slater: "My parents, deep in animated conversation. Their good-humoured expression shows love for what's being discussed and for each other."

  • Woman on beach

    Lea Kleinman took this photo for our gallery on the theme of expressions.

  • Reflection in windows

    Becci Godsall: "A quick photo that I took while on holiday in Holland of the beautiful reflection of the sky."

  • Goldfish

    Theresa Dorfmeister: "My goldfish doing his daily exercise in the fish bowl." To enter your pictures in 2011 then follow the link below this gallery for details of themes and terms.

