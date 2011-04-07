Your pictures: Playtime

  • 7 April 2011
A selection of some of the best pictures on this week's theme of playtime.

  • A snowboarder performs a jump.

    Every week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme was playtime and we start with a photograph taken by William Chadwick showing "spring in full swing in Colorado. As the sun shines and people start finding more time to play."

  • A boy playing with a football in the street

    Gary Cohen: "I captured a photo of this boy playing with his football. Unfortunately the ball bounced into the street and met an untimely demise. The boy, however, was ok."

  • Girl playing in a swimming pool

    Kevin Horsewood: "This is my daughter in a rubber ring in the pool whilst on holiday in Fuerteventura, Spain. With a shutter speed of 1/10th of a second I tried to catch the movement of her spinning around in the ring, because she was having such a great time."

  • A game of chess

    Dana Pasca-Hossu: "It’s my turn, the chess clock is ticking!"

  • People shaking hands

    Amy Smith: "Teams shake hands after a summer game of frisbee at a tournament called GRUB, in Boulder, Colorado, USA."

  • A Rubik's Cube

    Alice Duncan: "The Rubik's cube I had in the 1980s and one of the playthings I have kept from my childhood."

  • Two young men jump off a diving board

    Boyd Greenwood: "My son Jack and his cousin jump off the 3m board at a lake in the south of France."

  • A young girl on a swing

    Heather Watkins: "My step-daughter enjoying the Spring sunshine on a swing at Dinton Pastures Country Park, Berkshire, England."

  • A game of crazy golf

    Rachel Evans: "Went to to visit my best friend where we played crazy golf. I took this photo shortly after jubilantly getting a hole-in-one...although I went on to lose, miserably! Victoria Park, Bath England."

  • People flying a kite on a beach

    and finally, a day on the Oregon Coast taken by Whitney Fox. Our next theme is "missing". If you'd like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be seen on the photo blog; just follow the link below this gallery.

