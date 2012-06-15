Multicultural Malmo: The view from the pitch
Ethnic minorities figure prominently in teams at Euro 2012 and concerns about racism loom large. Ahead of the Sweden v England match we asked Jiloan Hamad, a Malmo FF midfielder and captain of Sweden's Under-21 football team, to show us round his home city Malmo.
A quarter of Malmo's population was born outside Sweden and it has had flare-ups of racial tension.Continue reading the main story
Publication date 15 June 2012.