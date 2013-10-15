In pictures: Eid al-Adha around the world

  • 15 October 2013
  • From the section World

Pictures of Muslims around the world celebrating the Eid al-Adha festival.

  • Woman holding colourful balloons outside a monument in Denpasar, Bali

    An Indonesian Muslim woman sells balloons during celebrations for Eid al-Adha at the Bajra Sandhi monument in Denpasar, Bali.

  • A mosque attendant in Nairobi, Kenya waits for Muslims to arrive for prayers to mark the end of the Eid festival

    A mosque attendant in Nairobi, Kenya, waits for Muslims to arrive for prayers to mark the festival, which comes at the end of the holy month of Hajj.

  • An elderly Bosnian Muslim prays outdoors in the outskirts of Sarajevo on 15 October 2013

    An elderly Bosnian Muslim prays outdoors on the outskirts of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Hercegovina.

  • Anti-government protestors gesture and shout anti-military slogans outside a mosque in Cairo.

    Members of the Muslim Brotherhood gesture as they shout anti-military slogans in front of Cairo's Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in Egypt.

  • Goats on leash being taken to a market for slaughter in Bangladesh.

    In Dhaka, Bangladesh, goats are taken to be slaughtered as sacrificial offerings.

  • Palestinian children celebrate on the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at the main street in Gaza City,

    Palestinian children celebrate the festival on the main street in Gaza City.

  • Man in wheelchair among hundreds of men kneeling in prayer at a mosque in Moscow.

    Russian Muslims brave the cold to pray outside Moscow's central mosque.

  • Muslim pilgrims throw pebbles at pillars during the "Jamarat" ritual - the Stoning of the Devil - in Mina near the holy city of Mecca.

    Muslim pilgrims perform the ritual of throwing pebbles at three walls - the "Jamarat" - (Stoning of the Devil) - in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca.

  • A Kyrgyz woman praying alongside a group of men in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

    A lone Kyrgyz woman prays alongside Muslim men on the outskirts of Bishkek.

  • A man is frisked before being allowed to enter a Sunni mosque for prayers.

    An Iraqi policeman frisks a man attending prayers at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad where is security is tight. A bomb at a mosque in the northern city of Kirkuk killed 11 people.

  • Man praying on colourful rug in a mosque in Singapore.

    A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Singapore.

Around the BBC