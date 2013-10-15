In pictures: Eid al-Adha around the world
Pictures of Muslims around the world celebrating the Eid al-Adha festival.
-
An Indonesian Muslim woman sells balloons during celebrations for Eid al-Adha at the Bajra Sandhi monument in Denpasar, Bali.
-
A mosque attendant in Nairobi, Kenya, waits for Muslims to arrive for prayers to mark the festival, which comes at the end of the holy month of Hajj.
-
An elderly Bosnian Muslim prays outdoors on the outskirts of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Hercegovina.
-
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood gesture as they shout anti-military slogans in front of Cairo's Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in Egypt.
-
In Dhaka, Bangladesh, goats are taken to be slaughtered as sacrificial offerings.
-
Palestinian children celebrate the festival on the main street in Gaza City.
-
Russian Muslims brave the cold to pray outside Moscow's central mosque.
-
Muslim pilgrims perform the ritual of throwing pebbles at three walls - the "Jamarat" - (Stoning of the Devil) - in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca.
-
A lone Kyrgyz woman prays alongside Muslim men on the outskirts of Bishkek.
-
An Iraqi policeman frisks a man attending prayers at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad where is security is tight. A bomb at a mosque in the northern city of Kirkuk killed 11 people.
-
A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Singapore.