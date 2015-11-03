Russian and Egyptian media differ on crash causes

Image copyright BBC Monitoring Image caption The Russian view: Komsomolskaya Pravda reads "The plane could have lost control trying to avoid a collision with a jet" whilst Moskovskiy Komsomolets (MK) says "Paradise in the heavens, hell on Earth".

Many Russian media outlets mull theories about the airliner crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, suggesting it may have been linked to Moscow's air strikes against the so-called Islamic State group in Syria.

But Egyptian media insist there is no evidence that the crash was caused by any external factors.

'Provoke retaliation'

In the independent Russian media, the RBK TV channel and Ekho Moskvy radio highlight a US report of a "thermal blast" on board the plane, seeing an explosive device as the most probable explanation.

Maxim Kononenko in the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia links the crash to air strikes on Islamic State. Although some people are mocking Islamic State claims of having downed the plane, he says he "personally cannot laugh at this".

Mikhail Rostovsky in Moskovsky Komsomolets thinks that terrorists might be aiming to "provoke ill-considered emotional retaliation, and tempt Russia deeper into the quicksand of the Syrian crisis". He adds that the Kremlin seems to agree.

The pro-government Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid says the crew's actions suggest they had tried to avoid an obstacle, "possibly an aircraft on a collision or intersecting course". "Nato aircraft often fly in this area," it adds.

'Everything being done'

Government-run TV channels report respectfully on the mourning for the victims of the crash in St Petersburg.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Russian Emergency Minister Vladimir Puchkov (4th L) visited the crash site

Channel One leads with the arrival of a second plane carrying bodies of victims, saying "everything possible is being done to help people to overcome this terrible tragedy".

LifeNews stresses that mourning for the victims has been extended until the ninth day after the crash, in line with Russian Orthodox tradition.

'Islamic State lies'

Egyptian media highlight denials that there were "external factors" behind the crash, and express confidence that the tragedy will not harm the country's crucial tourism industry.

The Al-Misri al-Yawm daily says that "the black box exposes Islamic State lies", quoting unnamed investigation committee sources to the effect that there was no "external attack".

Image copyright Al-Misri al-Yawm Image caption The caption under the photograph in Al-Misri al-Yawm reads "The black box exposes ISIS lies"

Al-Wafd also says the investigation dismissed an attack on the plane, as does Al-Dustur. "The plane exploded suddenly, and sent out no distress signal," it says.

The official Al-Goumhouriya daily insists "tourist flights to Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada remain regular".

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.