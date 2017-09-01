World

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha festival

  • 1 September 2017
A small child stands amid a crowd of Muslims knelt in prayer during Eid al-Adha in Manila Image copyright AFP
Image caption Manila, Philippines: A young boy stands out from the crowd during Eid al-Adha prayers

Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha, held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

The multi-day festival, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is one of the two most important Islamic festivals.

It commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God and during the festival, it is traditional to sacrifice an animal.

An extremely busy cattle market with hundreds of people herding and examining animals in Egypt, ahead of the holiday Image copyright AFP
Image caption In the Ashmun cattle market, Egypt, traders sell livestock for sacrifice ahead of the festival
A girl has an intricate Henna tattoo applied to her entire forearm ahead of the festival in India-administered Kashmir Image copyright EPA
Image caption A Muslim girl in India-administered Kashmir has an intricate Henna tattoo applied
A Filipina Muslim dressed in yellow and black checks her phone before the prayer Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Manila, a woman checks her phone during a quiet moment before the prayer service
A young boy wearing a combination of a Spider-Man costume and traditional headwear looks at penned sheep during Eid al-Adha Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Sheep, penned ready for the sacrifice, are inspected by an onlooker in Beijing, China
A row of women robed in white close their eyes during a service in Banda Aceh Image copyright EPA
Image caption Women participate in prayer in Bandeh Aceh, Indonesia
A child in yellow traditional wear stares at the camera, while dozens of out-of-focus figures in bright colours are arrayed behind him Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Jakarta, people wait for the start of prayers in the street outside a mosque

