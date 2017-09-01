Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha festival

Image copyright AFP Image caption Manila, Philippines: A young boy stands out from the crowd during Eid al-Adha prayers

Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha, held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

The multi-day festival, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is one of the two most important Islamic festivals.

It commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God and during the festival, it is traditional to sacrifice an animal.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In the Ashmun cattle market, Egypt, traders sell livestock for sacrifice ahead of the festival

Image copyright EPA Image caption A Muslim girl in India-administered Kashmir has an intricate Henna tattoo applied

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Manila, a woman checks her phone during a quiet moment before the prayer service

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sheep, penned ready for the sacrifice, are inspected by an onlooker in Beijing, China

Image copyright EPA Image caption Women participate in prayer in Bandeh Aceh, Indonesia

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Jakarta, people wait for the start of prayers in the street outside a mosque

