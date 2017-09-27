BBC 100 Women 2017: Who is on the list?

The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspirational and innovative women for 2017.

This year, the women on the list will be part of the 100 Women Challenge, tackling some of the biggest problems facing women around the world.

Coming together in four teams, the women will share their experiences and create innovative ways to tackle:

The glass ceiling - #Teamlead

Female illiteracy - #Teamread

Street harassment - #Teamgo

Sexism in sport - #Teamplay

You might notice something different this year; there are still 40 spaces to be filled. As the season progress, more women who have taken up the challenge in some way will be added to the list.