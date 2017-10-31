The claim: Photographs show Osama Bin Laden was hosted in the White House.

Reality Check verdict: An image that has been shared on social media in Russia is fake. There are no known photographs of Osama Bin Laden at the White House and no evidence such an extraordinary event ever occurred.

Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, was on a chat show on Russian state television on Monday, talking about the US government and its lobbying activities.

"Recall these fantastic, mind-boggling photographs of how Bin Laden was hosted in the White House," she said.

This photo was doing the rounds on Russian Twitter accounts. last year.

It is definitely a fake - Bin Laden has been superimposed on a photo of Mrs Clinton meeting musician Shubhashish Mukherjee at an event in 2004.

At the time, President George W Bush was in the White House and Hillary Clinton was a New York senator.

This is the original photo.

Image copyright www.swarmandal.com

Analysis by the US fact-checking site Snopes found that the image had been produced as part of a Photoshop contest from a website called FreakingNews.com.

It is impossible to prove that Hillary Clinton never met Osama Bin Laden - but you can be absolutely certain that if they did meet at the White House, they did not pose for photos.

