Christmas Day around the world in pictures

  • 25 December 2017

Images of the festivities including ever-popular dips in Europe's rivers and lakes.

  • Members of ice swimming club "Berliner Seehunde" (Berlin Seals) take a dip in the Orankesee lake in Berlin as part of their traditional Christmas ice swimming session, in Berlin, Germany, December 25, 2017 Reuters

    Berliners went for a dip in a lake

  • Swimmers jump into the water at the start of the Christmas Crossing 2017 in Gijon, Spain, 25 December 2017 EPA

    They celebrated in Gijon, Spain, with a leap in the river

  • A participant in a Santa Claus costume jumps into the water during the 108th edition of the "Copa Nadal" (Christmas Cup) swimming competition in Barcelona's Port Vell on December 25, 2017 AFP

    These people in Santa costumes took to the water in Barcelona

  • Network Rail volunteers and those from other charities welcome the homeless into the departures and arrivals hall at Euston Station for a Christmas meal, 25 December PA

    London's Euston Station, closed for the holiday, opened its concourse to allow volunteers to treat homeless people to a free meal

  • People attend a mass on Christmas day at the Cathedral Church in Lahore, Pakistan December 25, 2017 Reuters

    These Christians attended Mass in the Pakistani city of Lahore

  • Syriac Christian girls, who are members of the choir, attend a mass on Christmas at the Virgin Mary Syriac Orthodox Church in Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 25, 2017 Reuters

    Syriac Christian girls sang at a Mass in Diyarbakir, Turkey

  • Iraqi Christians greet one another following a Christmas mass at a Church in Baghdad"s Karada district, Iraq, 25 December 2017 EPA

    Christians in Baghdad handed sweets to offer each other