Christmas Day around the world in pictures
Images of the festivities including ever-popular dips in Europe's rivers and lakes.
-
Reuters
Berliners went for a dip in a lake
-
EPA
They celebrated in Gijon, Spain, with a leap in the river
-
AFP
These people in Santa costumes took to the water in Barcelona
-
PA
London's Euston Station, closed for the holiday, opened its concourse to allow volunteers to treat homeless people to a free meal
-
Reuters
These Christians attended Mass in the Pakistani city of Lahore
-
Reuters
Syriac Christian girls sang at a Mass in Diyarbakir, Turkey
-
EPA
Christians in Baghdad handed sweets to offer each other