Many on social media are parodying US President Donald Trump's reason for cancelling a trip to London in February.

Mr Trump tweeted on 12 January that he did not wish to visit the capital because he was "not a big fan" of relocating the US embassy to an "off location" in Battersea, south London.

Social media users are posting their own reasons for calling off trips to the city, caricaturing Mr Trump's explanation.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018 Report

One would-be-tourist explained their decision to abandon plans to travel to London was influenced by proposals to silence Big Ben - "the best and biggest clock in London".

Skip Twitter post by @g_mirabelli Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the plan to silence Big Ben during my visit, despite it being perhaps the best and biggest clock in London, for “repairs,”and expect me to tell time without bells. Bad deal. Also wanted me to ride tube -NO! — Gabriella Mirabelli (@g_mirabelli) January 12, 2018 Report

Hundreds of tweets offering "reasons" for not visiting London have been posted. The cancellation of the trip comes on the day Mr Trump is under fire for allegedly using explicit language to describe some countries. The president denies using the crude slur.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James used the president's vocabulary to lament his parent's choice to sell his cricket gear and buy an "off location" shed.

Skip Twitter post by @gregjames Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of my parents having sold my old cricket gear for “peanuts,” only to buy a new shed in an off location at the bottom of their garden for 120 pounds. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Greg James (@gregjames) January 12, 2018 Report

Referring to the fact the decision to relocate the embassy was not taken by the Obama administration, as asserted by Mr Trump, but under the previous President George W Bush, one Twitter user suggested Greg's grandparents may be to blame.

Some claim to have called off a trip because of the actions taken by some of the capital's football clubs.

Skip Twitter post by @Tony_Serranous Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a fan of Chelsea having perhaps the best Premiere League club near the Thames and just got Ross Barkley for "peanuts," only to sit him. Bad deal. — Jose Serrano (@Tony_Serranous) January 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @SirajAHashmi Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Arsenal having sold perhaps the most talented and finest player in London (Alexis Sanchez) for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in for 1.2 billion dollars (Robo Alexis). Bad deal. Wanted me to watch a match-NO! — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 12, 2018 Report

Other social media users have attempted to highlight the north of England as a "prime location" and the cost of train travel and beer in London.

Skip Twitter post by @VerityPlayer Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the ASTRONOMICAL TRAIN FARES from the Prime Location known as the North of England.

Bad deal.#USEmbassy #ReasonICanceledMyTripToLondon 🇬🇧 — Verity Imelda PleaseRemoveNazis Player (@VerityPlayer) January 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @deansmith7 Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the cost of beer having just bought a pint in Leeds for “peanuts,” only to order one in London and get charged 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to buy a round-NO! https://t.co/oLR1WNTPgE — Dean Smith (@deansmith7) January 12, 2018 Report

Others were put off by the prospect of trying to understand Cockney rhyming slang and the complex geography of the city.

