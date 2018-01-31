Rare 'super blue blood moon' arrives

  • 31 January 2018

Images from around the world as the lunar event dazzles skywatchers.

  • A "super blood blue moon" is seen behind an elephant statue during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 January, 2018. Reuters

    A rare lunar event being called the "super blue blood moon" has dazzled skywatchers around the world. Here, the moon is seen behind a temple in Bangkok.

  • The super blue blood moon rises above the sky in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 31 January 2018 EPA

    It happens when a total lunar eclipse, a blood moon and a supermoon coincide. It has been spotted in Asia, Australia, Eastern Europe and some parts of the US.

  • The super blue blood moon sets behind the Staten Island ferry, seen from Brooklyn, New York, 31 January, 2018. Reuters

    It has been seen in the western hemisphere, such as here in New York, for the first time in more than 150 years.

  • The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse referred to as the super blue blood moon, in Jakarta on 31 January 2018. AFP

    The moon should appear about 7% larger and about 15% brighter than usual. This image was taken in Jakarta, Indonesia.

  • The super blue blood moon shines its blood red colours during a full eclipse above the Big A Sign of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California EPA

    This red glow is produced by the same effect that gives us red sunsets. Sunlight is skimming through the Earth's atmosphere on its way to the Moon and it gets refracted or bent. The blue light is then filtered out, leaving the red light visible.

