Rare 'super blue blood moon' arrives
Images from around the world as the lunar event dazzles skywatchers.
A rare lunar event being called the "super blue blood moon" has dazzled skywatchers around the world. Here, the moon is seen behind a temple in Bangkok.
It happens when a total lunar eclipse, a blood moon and a supermoon coincide. It has been spotted in Asia, Australia, Eastern Europe and some parts of the US.
It has been seen in the western hemisphere, such as here in New York, for the first time in more than 150 years.
The moon should appear about 7% larger and about 15% brighter than usual. This image was taken in Jakarta, Indonesia.
This red glow is produced by the same effect that gives us red sunsets. Sunlight is skimming through the Earth's atmosphere on its way to the Moon and it gets refracted or bent. The blue light is then filtered out, leaving the red light visible.