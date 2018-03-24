The news that made us smile this week

Image copyright Getty Images

Everyone needs a distraction now and then - so here are some of the things that put a little smile on our faces this week.

We hope they do the same to you.

1) This polar bear cub

Say hello to the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years.

The cub, which doesn't have a name yet, was born in December but until now its enclosure had been closed off to the public.

Visitors can now view the bear at the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland, but they will have to be patient as staff say it sleeps "quite a lot".

We know the feeling.

2) This runaway duck

Image caption Daphne pictured before her great escape

This is Daphne, a giant inflatable duck that went missing after blowing away from a beach in Western Australia.

Her dash for freedom provoked a weeklong search and sightings were reported hundreds of miles away.

She was eventually found (or captured) nearby by a local man, Toby Gibb, who towed her along as company for a day of fishing.

"It started being a pain in the arse... I was concerned the ropes would get caught," he said.

No wonder she left.

3) This major scientific step

Image copyright Fergus Walsh Image caption Douglas Walters says he can now read a newspaper with his right eye

Doctors have taken a major step towards curing the most common form of blindness in the UK - age-related macular degeneration.

The pioneering stem cell therapy involves growing cells from a human embryo into a patch that can be delicately inserted into the back of the eye.

Douglas Waters, 86, was unable to see out of his right eye until he was given the operation.

"It's brilliant what the team have done and I feel so lucky to have been given my sight back," he said.

4) This Bollywood flop

Picture the scene: You've remade an iconic 1980s Bollywood song that was an immediate blockbuster hit and is loved by millions.

It's a guaranteed seller, right? The public will love it:

Never mind.

5) These unusual road signs

Fictional worlds such as Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland have mysteriously appeared on road signs in Oxfordshire, England.

The local mayor said she thought the signs would make motorists smile when they spotted them.

Image caption Many people described seeing the signs after they were posted on Facebook

6) This ingenious hairstyle

No words necessary.

7) This stork rescuer

Bulgaria is experiencing freezing temperatures at the moment which has left hundreds of migrating storks stranded. Their wings have been covered in ice, leaving the birds unable to continue their journey.

Enter Safet Ismail, a 53-year-old farmer who found five storks and brought them into his home.

"I took them home, lit a stove to warm them and fed them fish," he told AFP news agency.

Image copyright Getty Images