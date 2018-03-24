The world's most famous landmarks are plunged into darkness for one hour every year.

The global Earth Hour campaign, which started in 2013, raises awareness about the impacts of climate change, and is observed by millions of supporters in 187 countries, according to organisers.

Here are some major sites across the globe that dimmed their lights on Saturday 24 March 2018.

Sydney, Australia - Harbour Bridge and Opera House

Before

Image copyright AFP

During

Image copyright AFP

Beijing, China - National Stadium (the "Bird's Nest")

Before

Image copyright EPA

During

Image copyright EPA

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Petronas Towers

Before

Image copyright EPA

During

Image copyright EPA

Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei 101

Before

Image copyright EPA

During

Image copyright EPA

Singapore - Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay

Before

Image copyright Reuters

During

Image copyright Reuters

New Delhi, India - India Gate

Before

Image copyright AFP/Getty

During

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Moscow, Russia - Christ the Saviour Cathedral

Before

Image copyright EPA

During

Image copyright EPA

Rome, Italy - Colosseum

Before

Image copyright AFP/Getty

During

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Athens, Greece - Parthenon temple

Before

Image copyright Reuters

During