Earth Hour: Lights off to preserve the planet's environment
The world's most famous landmarks are plunged into darkness for one hour every year.
The global Earth Hour campaign, which started in 2013, raises awareness about the impacts of climate change, and is observed by millions of supporters in 187 countries, according to organisers.
Here are some major sites across the globe that dimmed their lights on Saturday 24 March 2018.
Sydney, Australia - Harbour Bridge and Opera House
Before
During
Beijing, China - National Stadium (the "Bird's Nest")
Before
During
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Petronas Towers
Before
During
Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei 101
Before
During
Singapore - Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay
Before
During
New Delhi, India - India Gate
Before
During
Moscow, Russia - Christ the Saviour Cathedral
Before
During
Rome, Italy - Colosseum
Before
During
Athens, Greece - Parthenon temple
Before
During