In pictures: Workers unite for May Day
- 1 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
May Day, an ancient spring festival in many nations, is also international workers' day, or "labour day".
On 1 May every year, workers of the world unite and rally in support of trade unionisation and better working conditions.
Originally chosen by socialist, labour and communist organisations, the commemorative date has spread across the globe.
Photographs are subject to copyright.