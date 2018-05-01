World

In pictures: Workers unite for May Day

  • 1 May 2018
A Bangladeshi worker and activist wears a chain during a rally demanding an increase in minimum wages and safety in the work place during a May Day rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Bangladesh, a worker wore his literal chains at a rally demanding minimum wage increases and improved worker safety

May Day, an ancient spring festival in many nations, is also international workers' day, or "labour day".

On 1 May every year, workers of the world unite and rally in support of trade unionisation and better working conditions.

Originally chosen by socialist, labour and communist organisations, the commemorative date has spread across the globe.

Members of the Iraqi Communist party shout slogans and carry communist flags and the communist symbols during a demonstration to mark Labour Day, in central Baghdad, Iraq, 01 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Iraqi Communist party took to the streets of Baghdad with the hammer and sickle symbol
French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen (L) lays a wreath at the statue of Joan of Arc during the party's traditional May Day in Cannes, southern France, 01 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Cannes, France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen lays a wreath before a statue of Joan of Arc - a tradition of her party every 1 May
A man shouts slogans to police as a group of counter-demonstrators gathers at an event of the right-wing party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in Pankow, Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A right-wing AfD rally in Berlin, meanwhile, was met with a counter-demonstration (seen here) and a hefty police presence
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, UK May 1, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Aside from the labour rallies, a distinct British tradition: Leicester Morrismen throw their hats in the air at Bradgate Park
A Cambodian worker shouts during a rally in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 01 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Many placards, like this one in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, called for increased women's rights
A man wearing a navy uniform performs before a May Day rally in central Moscow, Russia May 1, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Russia, a "sailor" performs as the crowd gathers in Moscow...
Supporters of left-wing political parties and movements attend a May Day rally in central Moscow, Russia May 1, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption ...followed by a march of left-wing parties and political movements
Indian members of the Federation of the Trade Unions Delhi committee shout slogans and attend a rally to mark International Labour Day in Delhi, India 01 May 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Indian trade union members shouted slogans at their own rally to mark the day
Indonesian migrant workers attend a May Day rally, also known as Labour Day, in Hong Kong on May 1, 2018. Image copyright AFP / Getty
Image caption In Hong Kong, Indonesian migrant workers at a May Day rally called for breaks between shifts that are guaranteed in other countries

Photographs are subject to copyright.

