In pictures: Workers unite for May Day

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Bangladesh, a worker wore his literal chains at a rally demanding minimum wage increases and improved worker safety

May Day, an ancient spring festival in many nations, is also international workers' day, or "labour day".

On 1 May every year, workers of the world unite and rally in support of trade unionisation and better working conditions.

Originally chosen by socialist, labour and communist organisations, the commemorative date has spread across the globe.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Iraqi Communist party took to the streets of Baghdad with the hammer and sickle symbol

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Cannes, France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen lays a wreath before a statue of Joan of Arc - a tradition of her party every 1 May

Image copyright EPA Image caption A right-wing AfD rally in Berlin, meanwhile, was met with a counter-demonstration (seen here) and a hefty police presence

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Aside from the labour rallies, a distinct British tradition: Leicester Morrismen throw their hats in the air at Bradgate Park

Image copyright EPA Image caption Many placards, like this one in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, called for increased women's rights

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Russia, a "sailor" performs as the crowd gathers in Moscow...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption ...followed by a march of left-wing parties and political movements

Image copyright EPA Image caption Indian trade union members shouted slogans at their own rally to mark the day

Image copyright AFP / Getty Image caption In Hong Kong, Indonesian migrant workers at a May Day rally called for breaks between shifts that are guaranteed in other countries

