Image copyright Heeney, Colin Image caption Jastine Valdez was abducted near her home in County Wicklow in May

The remains of a 24-year-old student who was abducted and murdered in County Wicklow last week are to be repatriated to the Philippines.

Jastine Valdez's body was found in Puck's Castle Lane in Dublin last Monday. She had been strangled.

Mark Hennessy, 40, from Bray in County Wicklow is suspected of the apparently random attack in Enniskerry.

The father of two was shot dead by Gardaí (Irish police) in the driver's seat of his car.

Miss Valdez's parents, Teresita and Danilo Valdez, will travel on Tuesday's flight along with an Irish official.

The family issued a final message of sincere thanks to the Irish people for their support.

Image copyright RTE Image caption Mark Hennessy was a father of two from County Wicklow

Meanwhile, detectives investigating her murder have issued a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of a blue 'Next' shoulder bag and the items in it:

A Bearska jacket

Nike runners (trainers)

A Leap card

An iPad mini

Make-up

Purple reading glasses with a pink tint

Lip balm

They are also keen to speak to any passengers who travelled with Jastine on the 185c Dublin Bus on the evening of 19 May.