Angola profile - Media
The state controls all media with nationwide reach, including radio, the most influential medium outside the capital.
The only daily newspaper, Jornal de Angola, and the terrestrial TV service TPA are state-owned and rarely criticise the government.
State-run Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) is the only outlet to offer programmes in indigenous languages such as Bantu. Private stations operate in cities, including Catholic Radio Ecclesia, but RNA is the only broadcaster with near-national coverage.
The constitution provides for freedom of expression. But laws on state security and defamation impede free journalism, says the US-based Freedom House.
It says self-censorship is commonplace and independent journalists are regularly monitored and harassed by state agents.
Laws passed in 2016 put a government-controlled regulator in charge of registering and punishing media and journalists, says Reporters Without Borders.
Pay TV is provided by MultiChoice Angola and TV Cabo.
There were 6 million internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com).
The press
- Jornal de Angola - state-run national daily
- O Pais - private weekly
- Folha 8 - private weekly
- Novo Jornal - private weekly
Television
- Televisao Popular de Angola (TPA) - state-run, operates national Canal 1, and Canal 2 in Luanda
- TV Zimbo - private
Radio
- Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) - state-run, operates Canal A, sports network Radio 5, ethnic network Radio Ngola Yetu, music-based Radio FM Estereo and Radio Luanda in the capital
- Radio Ecclesia - Catholic
- Luanda-Antena Comercial - private, Luanda
News agency/internet
- Angola Press (Angop) - state-run, English-language pages
- AngoNoticias - Portugal-based news site
- Club-K - news site