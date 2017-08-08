Botswana profile - Media
State-run outlets dominate the broadcast media. Radio is an important medium and press circulation is mostly limited to urban areas.
State media have been accused of acting as mouthpieces for the ruling party, says US-based Freedom House. It says some private outlets report critically on the government, but fear of reprisals can lead to self-censorship.
There were around 500,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com).
The press
- Daily News - government-owned
- Botswana Guardian - weekly
- Botswana Gazette - weekly
- The Monitor - daily
- Sunday Standard - weekly
- The Midweek Sun - weekly
- The Voice - weekly
Television
- Botswana TV - state-run
- eBotswana - private, commercial
Radio
- Radio Botswana - state-run, programmes in English and Setswana, also operates commercial FM station Radio Botswana 2 (RB2)
- Yarona FM - private
- Gabz FM - private
- Duma FM - private