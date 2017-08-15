Burkina Faso profile - Media

From the section

Burkina Faso has around 150 radio and TV stations and scores of newspapers and news websites.

Africa's Oscars Image copyright AFP Ouagadougou has hosted biannual FESPACO film festival since 1969

Reputedly continent's biggest regular cultural event

Showcases African film and filmmakers Delights of Africa's chaotic film festival

But many outlets are not financially sustainable and journalists are often poorly paid, says US NGO Freedom House.

Radio is the most popular medium. State broadcaster Radiodiffusion Television du Burkina (RTB) operates alongside dozens of private and community radio stations.

The BBC (99.2 FM in Ouagadougou), Voice of America and Radio France Internationale run full-time relays.

Reporters Without Borders hails the "dynamic, professional, and diverse media landscape" but says media freedom is fragile.

Around 1.9 million people have internet access (Internetlivestats.com, 2016) - around 10% of the population.

Press

Television

Radio

Radio Burkina - state-run, runs national network and regional services, as well as entertainment station Canal Arc-en-Ciel

Radio Pulsar - private

Horizon FM - private

Ouaga FM - private

