Burundi profile - Media
Operating in a turbulent political climate, Burundi's media are subject to censorship.
Most privately-owned radio stations were shut down in the wake of a 2015 coup attempt. Some of them remain off-air, says Reporters Without Borders.
Reporters are often harassed by the security forces and dozens of journalists have fled the country.
Newspaper readership is limited by low literacy levels. Radio is the main source of information for many Burundians. The government runs TV, radio and press outlets.
BBC World Service broadcasts on 90.2 FM in Bujumbura and on 105.6 in Mount Manga; Radio France Internationale is also available in the capital.
There were 167,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com).
Press
Le Renouveau - government newspaper
Iwacu - private weekly, online content in English/French
Ndongozi (Pacesetter) - founded by Catholic Church
Arc-en-ciel (Rainbow) - private, French-language weekly
Ubumwe (Unity) - government-owned weekly
Television
Television Nationale du Burundi - government-controlled, in Kirundi, Swahili, French and English
TeleRenaissance - private
Radio
Radio Burundi - government-controlled, in Kirundi, Swahili, French and English; also operates an educational network
Bonesha FM - funded by international organisations
Radio Publique Africaine - private
Radio CCIB+ - operated by Burundi Chamber of Commerce
Radio Culture - partly funded by health ministry
Radio Isanganiro - private
Radio Inzamba - online, operated by exiled Burundian journalists
News agencies
Agence Burundaise de Presse (ABP) - state-run
Net Press - private