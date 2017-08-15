Cameroon profile - media

From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption Newspapers are subject to official restrictions

State-run CRTV operates national TV and radio networks and provincial radio stations. There are dozens of private radio and TV stations.

Journalists reporting on sensitive subjects risk lawsuits and extrajudicial detention, says US NGO Freedom House.

BBC World Service radio is available via local relays (98.4 FM in Yaounde).

There were around 4.3 million internet users by 2016 (InternetLiveStats.com).

Amid protests in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, internet access in these areas was suspended in early 2017.

Press

Cameroon Tribune - state-owned daily in French, English

Mutations - privately-owned French-language daily

Le Messager - privately-owned, Douala

The Herald - English-language

The Post - private, English-language

La Nouvelle Expression - private, French-language

Television

Radio