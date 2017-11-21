Gabon profile - Media
The main broadcast media are controlled by the government.
State broadcaster RTG runs two TV stations, a French-language radio network and provincial stations. Radio France Internationale broadcasts locally on FM.
"The idea of independent media has yet to take hold," says Reporters Without Borders. The organisation says self-censorship is commonplace.
There were more than 800,000 internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- L'Union - government daily
Television
- Radiodiffusion-Television Gabonaise (RTG) - state-run
Radio
- Radiodiffusion-Television Gabonaise (RTG) - state-run
- Africa No1 - heard across French-speaking Africa on FM relays
Internet/news agency
- Agence Gabonaise de Presse (AGP) - news agency
- GabonEco - news portal
- Gabon Libre - news portal
- Gabon Review - news portal