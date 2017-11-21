Image copyright Andrea Brum

The main broadcast media are controlled by the government.

State broadcaster RTG runs two TV stations, a French-language radio network and provincial stations. Radio France Internationale broadcasts locally on FM.

"The idea of independent media has yet to take hold," says Reporters Without Borders. The organisation says self-censorship is commonplace.

There were more than 800,000 internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

L'Union - government daily

Television

Radiodiffusion-Television Gabonaise (RTG) - state-run

Radio

Radiodiffusion-Television Gabonaise (RTG) - state-run

Africa No1 - heard across French-speaking Africa on FM relays

Internet/news agency