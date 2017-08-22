The Gambia profile - Media

From the section

Adama Barrow's inauguration as president in January 2017, ending 22 years of rule by former leader Yahya Jammeh, raised hopes of a new era of respect for media freedom, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

RSF says the former president oversaw a "climate of terror" for the media.

Officials have said they will change draconian Jammeh-era media laws and create new outlets, including private TV stations.

State-run Radio Gambia is on the air alongside private stations. Radio France Internationale broadcasts on FM in Banjul.

The government operates the only national TV station.

There were 346,000 internet users by 2016 (InternetLiveStats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

Internet