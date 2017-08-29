Lesotho profile

Radio is the most-popular medium. As well as domestic outlets, South African radio and TV stations can be received.

Commercial and private radios are on the air alongside state-run Radio Lesotho - the only national station. The sole TV station is state-run. BBC World Service broadcasts on 90.2 FM.

The government generally respects media freedom and the private press carries opposition views. But the threat of defamation suits has led to self-censorship, says US-based Freedom House.

Many media outlets rely heavily on government advertising.

There were 444,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). Internet access is limited by the lack of infrastructure as well as economic constraints, says Reporters Without Borders.

Press

Television

Radio

Radio Lesotho - national, state-run

People's Choice FM - private

Joy FM - private

Catholic Radio FM - private

News agency