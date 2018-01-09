Libya profile

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Media outlets have proliferated in the post-Gaddafi era

Libya's media scene is fractured and ever-changing, reflecting the political chaos and infighting of the post-Gaddafi years.

Media regulation is practically non-existent. There are competing "state" media, some using the same names but supporting rival administrations.

Most news outlets are bankrolled by private entities and business interests. Many recently-launched media are based abroad and little is known about their backers.

Satellite TV is the most popular medium. Print and online media are dogged by security problems and a poor technological infrastructure.

There are few daily newspapers. Most titles have very small print runs.

Libya is a very dangerous place for journalists. Foreign media have withdrawn staff and local journalists have been hounded, attacked or killed by militias.

BBC World Service Arabic broadcasts on 91.5 FM in Benghazi and Misrata.

There were around 2.8 million internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).

By 2017, Libya had around 3 million Facebook users, according to Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

Press

Al-Shuruq - Tripoli-based weekly

Al-Wasat - Cairo-based weekly

New Quryna - Benghazi-based daily

Brnieq - Benghazi weekly

Television

Libya TV - Cairo-based, backs Tobruk-based authorities and army

Libya al-Rasmeya (Official Libyan TV) - supports UN-brokered Government of National Accord (GNA)

Libya Al-Wataniyah TV (Libyan National TV) - run by defunct former parliament, the Tripoli-based General National Congress (GNC)

Libya's Channel - pro-GNA, based in Amman

Libya al-Ahrar - pro-GNA, based in Doha

218TV - private, based in Jordan

Radio

Libya National Radio - two rival stations, in Tripoli and Benghazi, broadcast under this name

Tripoli FM - private

Lebda FM - private, Tripoli

Libya FM - private, Egypt-based, on FM in Benghazi

Al-Wasat Radio - private, based in Egypt, on FM in Benghazi, Tobruk and El Beida

News agencies/internet