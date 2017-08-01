Mauritius country profile

Mauritius, an Indian Ocean archipelago, is seen as a model of stability and economic prosperity in the region.

Once dependent on sugar exports, the island has built up a strong outsourcing and financial services sector, and an important tourism industry and now boasts one of Africa's highest per capita incomes.

Mauritius claims sovereignty over the Chagos islands, arguing that the archipelago was illegally detached from Mauritius before its independence.

The Chagos islands lie around 1,000 km to the north-east and are home to the US military base on Diego Garcia. Several hundred islanders were expelled to make way for the base.

FACTS

The Republic of Mauritius Capital: Port Louis Population 1.3 million

Area 2,040 sq km (788 sq miles)

Major languages English (official), Creole, French, Indian languages

Major religions Hinduism, Christianity, Islam

Life expectancy 70 years (men), 77 years (women)

Currency Mauritian rupee Getty Images

LEADER

President: Ameenah Gurib

Ameenah Gurib was sworn in as president in June 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the ceremonial position.

She replaced Kailash Purryag, who was chosen by the previous Labour Party government in 2012 and resigned in May 2015 following the election victory of the alliance led by Sir Anerood Jugnauth in December 2014.

An internationally-renowned scientist and biologist, Mrs Gurib is an expert in biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

Prime minister: Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth succeeded his father, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, as prime minister in January 2017.

Until he stepped down, Sir Anerood Jugnauth had been the longest-serving prime minister since Mauritius gained independence from Britain in 1968.

Mr Jugnauth is leader of the governing Militant Socialist Movement party and is also concurrently serving as minister of finance and interior.

MEDIA

State-owned Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) radio and TV generally reflect government thinking. MBC is funded by advertising and a TV licence fee.

Television is the most popular medium.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in the history of Mauritius:

10th century - Island is known to the Arabs but they choose not to settle.

1507-1513 - Portuguese sailors come across the island.

1638 -1710 - The Dutch claim the island, naming it after Prince Maurice van Nassau.

1710-1810 - The French take possession, establishing a sugar industry based on slave labour.

1810-1968 - The British conquer the island. Abolition of slavery sees thousands of indentured labourers recruited, mainly from India.

1966 - Britain expels hundreds of residents of the Chagos archipelago to make way for a US military base on Diego Garcia. Many are sent to Mauritius.

1968 - Independence declared.

1992 - Mauritius becomes a republic.

2014 - Parliament dissolved to allow a constitutional amendment and provide for the direct election of the president