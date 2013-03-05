Mozambique profile

Television is a big part of the media scene. State-run TVM is the national network, and private STV is a ratings leader.

Portuguese RTP Africa and Brazilian-owned TV Miramar are widely-watched.

State-run Antena Nacional radio is a key news medium. Private FM stations operate in most towns.

BBC World Service broadcasts in Maputo (95.5 FM), Beira (88.5 FM), Xai Xai (100.9 FM), Nampula (88.3 FM) and Quelimane (95.3 FM).

Many community radio and TV stations are funded by the government and Unesco.

The media suffer a lack of resources and are susceptible to self-censorship, says Reporters Without Borders. Journalists are subject to intimidation and lawsuits by officials.

By 2016, 1.8 million Mozambicans were online (Internetlivestats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

Radio Mozambique - state-run, operates national Antena Nacional network and provincial and local channels in Portuguese, English and many indigenous languages

Radio Cidade - state-run, youth-oriented FM network

Radio Miramar - private

99 FM - private

Radio-Televisao Klint (RTK) - private

Radio Maria Mozambique - Roman Catholic

News agency/internet