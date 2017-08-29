Namibia profile - Media

From the section

Namibia's constitution provides for press freedom. The media operate in a "relatively open environment", says US-based Freedom House.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says journalists are subject to government "threats" and that self-censorship takes place in state media.

State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.

There were nearly 400,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). Critical journalists "find a refuge" on the internet, says RSF.

