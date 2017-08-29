Seychelles profile - Media
The government controls much of the islands' media, and operates radio and TV stations and the sole daily newspaper.
Private or pro-opposition publications can be robust in their reporting despite tough libel laws.
As the government seeks to protect the country's image as a tourist paradise, many sensitive subjects are off limits, says Reporters Without Borders. The group says there are few reports of abuses against journalists.
BBC World Service (106.2 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM.
By 2016 there were around 56,000 internet users (Internetlivestats.com).
The press
- Seychelles Nation - government daily
- The People - ruling party weekly
- Le Nouveau Seychelles Weekly - opposition
- Regar - opposition
Television
- SBC TV - state-run, operated by Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)
Radio
- SBC - operates national mediumwave (AM) service and music station Paradise FM