Seychelles profile - Media

The government controls much of the islands' media, and operates radio and TV stations and the sole daily newspaper.

Private or pro-opposition publications can be robust in their reporting despite tough libel laws.

As the government seeks to protect the country's image as a tourist paradise, many sensitive subjects are off limits, says Reporters Without Borders. The group says there are few reports of abuses against journalists.

BBC World Service (106.2 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM.

By 2016 there were around 56,000 internet users (Internetlivestats.com).

The press

Seychelles Nation - government daily

The People - ruling party weekly

Le Nouveau Seychelles Weekly - opposition

Regar - opposition

Television

SBC TV - state-run, operated by Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)

Radio