Seychelles profile - Timeline

From the section

A chronology of key events:

Image copyright AFP Image caption The islands are a year-round tourist destination

1502 - Portugal's Vasco da Gama explores the Seychelles.

1768 - French planters and their slaves begin settling in the Seychelles.

British rule

1794 - Britain annexes the Seychelles, which are then administered from Mauritius.

1903 - Seychelles become a separate British colony.

1948 - First elections to a legislative council take place.

1964 - First political parties are formed: France Albert Rene's socialist Seychelles People's United Party and James Mancham's pro-business Seychelles Democratic Party.

1966, 1970 - The Seychelles Democratic Party wins legislative elections.

Independence

1976 - Seychelles become independent and are governed by a coalition, with James Mancham as president and France Rene as prime minister.

1977 - Rene's supporters stage a coup against Mancham ostensibly without Rene's knowledge; Rene installed as president.

Political changes

1978 - Rene enacts a new constitution, turning the Seychelles into a one-party state.

Bungled coup Veteran mercenary Mike Hoare led an abortive coup then hijacked a passenger plane to escape 1982: Seychelles coup leader guilty of hijack

1981 - South African-based mercenaries try but fail to restore Mancham to power.

1982 - Army mutiny thwarted.

1991 - President Rene restores multiparty democracy.

1993, 1998 - Rene re-elected in multiparty ballots.

1998 - Rene's Seychelles Progressive People's Front wins 30 out of 34 seats in parliamentary elections.

Rene re-elected

2001 September - President Rene wins another term in office with 54% of the votes, beating opposition candidate Wavel Ramkalawan who won 45% of the votes.

Long-term leader Image copyright AFP Albert Rene came to power in a coup but restored multi-party democracy Seychelles leader ends long rule

2002 December - President Rene's Seychelles Progressive People's Front wins parliamentary elections, but the opposition Seychelles National Party increases its presence from one to 11 seats.

2003 July - Economic reforms are introduced under which Seychelles will pull out of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and close three diplomatic missions.

2004 April - President Rene steps down, replaced by former vice president James Michel.

2004 December - Widespread damage is reported after giant waves, generated by an underwater earthquake off Indonesia, hit three islands.

2006 July - President Michel wins presidential race.

2006 October - Parliament bans political or religious organisations from running radio stations, sparking a rare outbreak of unrest.

2007 May - The ruling SPPF wins early elections. They were brought forward after opposition MPs boycotted parliament over moves to ban political parties from owning radio stations.

2008 November - International Monetary Fund agrees a two-year $26-million rescue package for the indebted Seychelles economy.

2009 January - President Michel asks creditors to cancel half the archipelago's $800 million foreign debt. The economy has been hit by reduced tourist traffic and turmoil in the world's financial markets.

Somali piracy spreads Image copyright AFP Pirates moved south to Seychelles as naval patrols were stepped up in the Gulf of Aden

Seychelles working with foreign powers to protect shipping

2009 April - Somali pirates move their operations southwards to Seychelles and beyond as patrols are stepped up in the Gulf of Aden.

2009 October - US says it will supply Seychelles with drone spy-planes to help fight piracy. France offers legal help.

2009 November - Seychelles, European Union sign anti-piracy agreement which will allow EU troops to be deployed on the islands.

World Bank approves $9 million loan to help indebted Seychelles to restore economic stability.

2010 July - First successful prosecution of pirates in Seychelles. Eleven Somalis are jailed.

2010 August - Seychelles signs up to International Criminal Court.

2011 May - President Michel re-elected.

2012 April - A US drone crash lands after take-off from the islands, which are reportedly being used as a base for flights monitoring pirates and Somalia.

2013 April - Sakher El Materi, the son-in-law of ousted Tunisian president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, is granted asylum in the Seychelles. The move prompts a diplomatic tussle with Tunisia, which seeks his extradition.

2013 April - Seychelles signs a tax exchange agreement with The Isle of Man, as part of moves to develop closer economic and taxation co-operation.

2015 December - President James Michel wins a third term by the narrowest of margins, beating Seychelles National Party leader Wavel Ramkalawan.

2016 May - Seychelles becomes one of a minority of African countries to decriminalise gay sex.

2016 September - Opposition LDS wins parliamentary elections, breaking the ruling party's four-decade grip on power.