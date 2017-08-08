Uganda profile - Media

Image copyright AFP Image caption Daily Monitor is one of two dailies that dominate the press market

Uganda has a lively broadcasting scene, with more than 200 radio stations and around a dozen TV networks, most of them privately-owned.

The country made the switch to digital TV in 2015. Pay TV is marketed by Tanzania's Azam, South Africa's DStv, Chinese-owned StarTimes and Kenya's Zuku TV.

BBC World Service is widely available on FM (101.3 in Kampala). Radio France Internationale and China Radio International also broadcast in the capital.

State-owned New Vision and privately-owned Daily Monitor dominate the press market.

The constitution provides for free expression and a free media, but sections of the penal code that undermine this are used against journalists, says Freedom House.

Acts of intimidation and violence against journalists "are an almost daily occurrence", says Reporters Without Borders.

There were 7.6 million internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.

General elections in February 2016 led to "unprecedented violations and restrictions" against online access, including blocks on popular social media, says Freedom House.

The press

Television

UBC TV - public, run by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation

NTV-Uganda - owned by a subsidiary of Kenya's Nation Media Group

NBS - privately-owned

Bukkede TV - operated by state-owned New Vision Group

Radio