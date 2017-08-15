Republic of Congo profile
Privately-owned broadcasters are under pressure to self-censor and many of them are owned by government supporters, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Stations from across the Congo River in Kinshasa, DR Congo, can be seen and heard in Brazzaville.
Rebroadcasts of the BBC (103.8 FM), Radio France Internationale and the Voice of America are on air. The country hosts Africanews, a pan-African news network and subsidiary of France-based Euronews.
Around 357,000 Congolese citizens were online by 2016 - 7.5% of the population (Internetlivestats.com).
During the 2016 presidential election, internet access was blocked to stop journalists and activists from challenging the results, says RSF.
The press
- Le Choc - Brazzaville
- L'Observateur - Brazzaville
- L'Humanitaire - Brazzaville
- Le Tam Tam - Brazzaville
- Les Echos du Congo - Brazzaville
- La Semaine Africaine - run by the Catholic church
Television
- TV Congo - operated by state-run Radiodiffusion Television Congolaise
Radio
- Radio Congo - operated by state-run Radiodiffusion Nationale Congolaise
- Radio Brazzaville - state-run station for capital
- Radio Liberte - private