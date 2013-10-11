Africa in pictures: 4-10 October 2013
A selection of photos from across the African continent this week.
Members of South Africa’s Shembe Church pray on Saturday while kneeling in water on Durban’s beach front, which is popular with surfers.
On the same day, children's coffins are seen alongside those of other victims of the shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa. Of more than 500 people who had been on board the boat, mostly from Eritrea and Somalia, only 155 survived.
On the island on Sunday, some Eritreans play football on a pitch, while boats previously used by migrants lie disused in the background.
Foreign workers in Qatar’s capital, Doha, shine a giant bronze sculpture by Algerian artist Adel Abdessemed during its installation on Friday. It immortalises the head-butt the French former football champion Zinedine Zidane gave Italian player Marco Materazzi during the World Cup final in 2006.
On Tuesday, security forces in Guinea-Bissau’s capital try to protect a Nigerian man, accused of kidnapping a child, from an angry crowd shortly before the protesters managed to grab him from a police vehicle and kill him.
Unemployed graduates from across Morocco parade through the capital, Rabat, on Sunday demanding more that the government create more jobs. In the cartoon being held up by some of the demonstrators, the rabbit represents the government and the lion those in opposition to it.
On Thursday, a man holds up a cross during a march in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, to protest about the violent murder of white farmers in the country.
Car lights are seen next to a road toll in the South African city of Johannesburg on Monday. Toll roads have become a hot political topic as the main opposition Democratic Alliance has erected huge banners on the road from Johannesburg to Pretoria with the slogan: "E-tolls. Proudly brought to you by the ANC".
On Wednesday, a minibus in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, rides past a poster announcing a concert in the French capital, Paris, by singer Youssou Ndour. The award-winning musician is staging a comeback a month after a government reshuffle saw him dropped from his ministerial post.
A model wears creations by Congolese fashion designer Grace Kelly on Friday in the upmarket Gombe suburb of Kinshasa – the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo – during Congo Fashion Week.
A man plays a trumpet at an orchestra rehearsal in the Korogocho slum of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Sunday…
…. While this seven-year-old boy is being taught how to hold a violin as part of the same project to teach young people music skills.
In northern Kenya on Wednesday, a boy makes bricks from mud at the Dadaab refugee camp, which hosts Somalis who have fled conflict and hunger over the border.
Elephants are seen at sunset in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park on Monday when the Kenyan and Tanzanian governments started a week-long aerial count of large mammals in their shared ecosystems.
And South Africa's Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu dons a cap to join a group of volunteers cleaning up an informal settlement in Cape Town on Monday - his 82nd birthday. The retired archbishop likes to mark his birthday with a series of charitable events.