In pictures: Country of kings, Nigeria's many monarchs

Mr Osodi says the aim of his exhibition is to mirror Nigeria's great culture through its personalities and in this time of sectarian violence and insecurity, diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a weakness. Pictured here is Agbogidi Obi James Ikechukwu Anyasi II, who died earlier this year. He was said to be the longest-reigning king in Africa – and was crowned the Obi of the Idumeje-Unor in southern Nigeria in 1946 when the country was still a British colony.