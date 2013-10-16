In pictures: Putting African art on the map

Aboudia was influenced by the violence that followed disputed 2010 elections – he was trapped for 10 days in his workshop during the battle for Abidjan. The country’s turmoil is reflected in his large-scale, heavily layered paintings with characters from his neighbourhood mixed with fragments of comic strips, advertising and newspapers. “Aboudia's unrestrained use of violent figuration is a welcome reminder of the power of paint to suggest the vitality and chaos of life,” the fair’s notes say.