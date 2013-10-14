Nigerian 'fake kidnap' woman arrested

Police in south-eastern Nigeria have arrested a woman who allegedly faked her own kidnap to demand a ransom from her husband.

Nancy Chukwu is accused of conspiring with a man to stage her abduction in the city of Enugu and asking for 200,000 naira (£780; $1,250).

But the husband went to the police who then detained his wife and her alleged accomplice.

Kidnapping is a lucrative business in south-east Nigeria, correspondents say.

Relatives of sports stars, an archbishop and the finance minister's mother and numerous foreign oil workers have all been kidnapped in recent years.

Shocked husband

Mrs Chukwu, a housewife and trader, reportedly gave her husband's phone number to her alleged accomplice - a commercial motorcyclist.

The man then called Mr Chukwu's husband and - pretending to be a kidnapper - demanded the money to be paid into an account if he wanted to see his wife again.

The woman is believed to have hidden herself with the man, waiting to get a positive response from the husband - Marcus Chukwu.

But rather than pay the money, he went to the police who eventually traced the bank account to a friend of the motorcyclist.

Mrs Chukwu and the alleged accomplice were arrested, and a police spokesman later said they both confessed to the crime.

The husband said he was shocked by the alleged involvement of his wife.

It was not immediately clear if the incident would end their marriage, the BBC's Chris Ewokor in Abuja says.