Africa in pictures: 11-17 October 2013
A selection of photos from around the African continent this week.
Children pose on Monday for a photograph in Lesotho’s mountains ahead of the opening ceremony of a new Herd Boy School in the remote region of Mateanong built by the charity Sentebale, which was founded by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the UK’s Prince Harry.
On Saturday, Algerian and Burkinabe football fans cheer on their teams in the first leg of a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou. The Stallions beat their North African rivals, the Desert Foxes, 3-2.
Algerian Muslim pilgrims take pictures on a rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy in Arafat plain near the holy Muslim city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia on Monday on the last day of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The next day Muslims celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as Tabaski, in Ivory Coast where these people gathered to pray in the country's main city of Abidan.
On the same day in Nigeria, where Islamist militants are waging a deadly insurgency, a police officer stands guard during Eid prayers at a prayer ground in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.
On Monday, a ram dealer is pictured with his flock in a market in Nigeria’s south-western Ogun state. Eid al-Adha means the feast of sacrifice and marks God's gift of a ram as a substitute for Abraham's sacrifice of his son. During Eid, Muslims buy a ram to sacrifice and share the meat with those less fortunate than themselves.
Eid is also a time for families to dress up and enjoy good food. Here a boy is seen eating ice cream after prayers on Tuesday in Abuja.
In Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, the BBC’s Peter Njoroge says thousands of Muslim faithful turned up for the Eid prayers and speeches at the Sir Ali Muslim academy, where afterwards children play on fairground swings.
During the Muslim celebrations in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, children play amidst ruined buildings with toy guns, which boys often receive as Eid presents from family members.
In Bogangolo, a town in the Central African Republic about 170km (105 miles) north of the capital, Bangui, young armed men patrol on Friday with rifles near a house destroyed by fire. Vigilante groups have formed in parts of the country to take on fighters who ousted President Francois Bozize earlier in the year and have been attacking villages.
On the same days in the Libyan port city of Benghazi, a protester burns a US flag during a demonstration over the capture by US commandos from Tripoli of Abu Anas al-Liby, who is accused of having links with al-Qaeda and involvement in the bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed more than 220 people.
A visitor at a contemporary African art fair in London looks at photographs by Malian artist Adama Kouyate on Tuesday. The 1:54 fair is showcasing more than 70 established and emerging artists from around the continent.
A whale is seen near the shore of Muizenberg beach in South Africa’s False Bay near Cape Town on Friday. Southern right whales visit the southern coastline of South Africa annually, using the sheltered bays as their breeding ground.
The next day, revellers dance and throw coloured powder during a party at cricket ground in Cape Town for the Holi Festival. Holi, the festival of colours, marks the arrival of spring and is especially popular in northern India and other parts of the world with large Hindu communities.