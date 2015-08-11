Image copyright AFP Image caption Angola's government wants to boost consumption of domestically produced food

Angola will destroy 11 million eggs imported illegally into the country, the agriculture minister has said.

The chicken eggs were brought in without an official health certificate, Afonso Pedro Canga is quoted by the state news agency as saying.

He did not say from where the eggs, seized at the port in the capital Luanda, had been imported.

Angola's government said in January that it wanted to boost consumption of domestically produced food and drink.

Speaking at an agricultural fair in the south-western city of Lubango, Mr Canga said the production of eggs in Angola was increasing to meet demand.

About 25 million eggs were laid each month, and he wanted this to increase by 10-15 million, Mr Canga said.

The authorities seized 26 containers full of eggs, each 40ft (12m) long, according to Jornal de Angola.

Angola has a population of 24.3 million.