Kenya 'withdraws funding' for para-athletes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paralympic gold medallist Samwel Mushai Kimani is among those who will not be in Doha

Kenya's para-athletic team has failed to travel to the World Championships in Doha as government funding was pulled at the last minute, an official says.

Agnes Oluoch, head of the country's Paralympic committee, told the BBC that in contrast "the government supported the able-bodied athletes 100%".

The games are one of the last chances for athletes to qualify for the Paralympics in Rio in 2016.

Kenya came top of the medals table at the Olympic qualifiers this summer.

Analysis: Kathleen Hawkins, BBC disability news

The Paralympic qualifiers at the World Championships in Doha are seen as a big decider because it is one of the last major competitions before Rio 2016.

But it does not rule out the para-athletes from competing in Rio. It is just one chance to qualify - they will have other chances over the next year.

Also, in exceptional circumstances, perhaps like this one, competitors can be invited to compete. And these championships only cover athletics, so Kenya could be represented in other sports.

Read more on the complex qualifying process

Ms Oluoch said her government's decision not to fund the team was unfair.

"The able bodied [athletes] had their World Championship in Beijing and I think the government supported it 100% but when it comes to the para-athletes, they really don't care," she said.

There are 15 African countries taking part in the IPC World Championships in Qatar's capital, Doha, including two athletes from Rwanda and 22 from South Africa.

It opened on Wednesday and will go on until the end of the month.