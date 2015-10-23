Africa

Africa in pictures: 16-22 October 2015

  • 23 October 2015
A selection of the photos from across Africa this week:

Image caption As controversy continues for football's governing body, a kick-about gets going on a Fifa-funded pitch in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Friday.
Image caption The next day, girls get a feel for English in Juba, the capital of South Sudan...
Image caption Also on Saturday, children, too young to vote, surround a campaigner for Ivory Coast's incumbent president ahead of election on 25 October.
Image caption Meanwhile, in Guinea the celebration proves too loud on Saturday for one of the supporters of victorious President Alpha Conde.
Image caption Singer Stromae continues his African tour, performing here on Saturday in Kigali, Rwanda - where his father was killed in the genocide.
Image caption On Monday, Zimbabwean soldiers make sure they capture the moment of the Africa Standby Force's first military exercise taking place in South Africa.
Image caption Later that day, thousands of Afrobeat fans gather in Lagos for Nigerian musician Femi Kuti to pay homage to his father Fela during the annual "Felabration" event.
Image caption The next day, a woman disrupts the pattern of posters urging voters to choose the ruling CCM party in Tanzania's election, also taking place on 25 October...
Image caption In Dar es Salaam, a Tanzanian rickshaw driver shows his support for the Chadema party, which is part of an opposition coalition fielding one presidential candidate.
Image caption Across the continent in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, the independent and incumbent candidates both fail to get this voter's attention on Tuesday.
Image caption A crowd forms in Al-Damazin in Sudan, to meet a European Union delegation assessing the camp in the conflict-hit state of Blue Nile on Wednesday.
Image caption On the same day, dancers in the Nigerian state of Cross River mark the start of construction of a super highway.
Image caption And students vent their anger on the same day about the increase in university fees in South Africa as they march through the campus of Wits University in Johannesburg.

