Libya helicopter crash 'kills 12' west of Tripoli

At least 12 people have died in a helicopter crash west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, security sources say.

A militia spokesman told the BBC the helicopter was "shot down" in the Al-Maya coastal region, which has seen clashes between rival militias.

The helicopter had been carrying cash for a local bank on the way out and was returning with passengers to Tripoli.

Local media say the dead may include high-ranking militia members. Bank workers were also reportedly on board.

The civilian bank staff were from the town of Surman, the militia spokesman said.

Libya has been hit by instability since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with numerous militias each governing their own patches of territory.