Eritrea footballers 'gain Botswana asylum' after World Cup qualifier

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Eritrean team lost its match against Botswana earlier in October

Botswana has granted asylum to 10 Eritrean footballers who refused to return home after a World Cup qualifying match, their lawyer says.

Dick Barford said he had been informed of the decision by Botswana's secretary for justice, defence and security, Augustine Makgonatsotlhe.

Eritrea's footballers played the national team in Botswana on 13 October, losing the game 3-1.

Many Eritrean footballers have claimed asylum recently after playing abroad.

Six players claimed asylum in Angola in 2007, 12 in Kenya in 2009, and another 18 in Uganda in 2012.

A report by the UN human rights council in June accused the Eritrean government of systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations.

The situation has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee the country, the report said.

Eritrea has denied committing human rights abuses and says those leaving the country are economic migrants.