Central African Republic leader: Elections only way out

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption ' Elections will happen this year ' - C A R interim President

The interim leader of Central African Republic has told the BBC that delayed elections must be held in the troubled country before the end of this year.

"There is no alternative for us because we cannot stay indefinitely in a transitional process," Catherine Samba-Panza told the BBC.

However, she admitted the security situation was far from ideal.

The CAR has been wracked by violence since a mainly Muslim rebel group, Seleka, seized power in March 2013.

Seleka has since been forced out of the capital Bangui but still control some parts of the country.

President Samba-Panza told the BBC's Newsday programme that people are keen to vote and "95% of eligible voters have already registered".

"The objective of this transition is to take this country to elections because this is the only way out for us," she said.

Fresh clashes between Christians and Muslims in the capital, Bangui, in September forced the authorities to postpone the elections scheduled in October.

They are now due on 13 December.

But she warned that "politicians and enemies of peace are trying to stop that".

She did not name them but has previously accused both former Seleka leader Michel Djotodia and the man he replaced as CAR President, Francois Bozize, of stirring up trouble.