Kenyan officials accused of buying sex toys on expenses

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kenya's parliament has been looking into alleged corruption in the Ministry of Devolution and Planning

A Kenyan ministry bought sex toys on expenses, senior Kenyan MP Nicholas Gumbo has told the BBC.

The items appeared on a list of expenditure that parliament's public accounts committee (PAC), chaired by Mr Gumbo, was looking into.

Kenya's Ministry of Devolution is alleged to have bought a series of goods at inflated prices.

But the minster in charge, Anne Waiguru, said that the allegations were not true.

The corruption investigation comes as the government tries to deal with a growing budget deficit.

Mr Gumbo told the BBC that he was shocked when he saw what was on the list.

Image caption Devolution Minister Anne Waiguru was questioned by the public accounts committee for four hours

In addition to the sex toys, the ministry is also alleged to have bought over-priced condom dispensers, stationery, photocopiers and a piano and television for the minister's office.

On Wednesday, Ms Waiguru was questioned for nearly four hours by the PAC over the corruption allegations, reports the BBC's Bashkash Jugsooda'ay from the capital, Nairobi.

She denied her ministry had bought a television screen for $19,000 (£12,000), or that she was involved in the purchase of a condom dispenser for $250.

There was no mention of the sex toys.

Earlier, Ms Waiguru distanced herself from the alleged corruption saying on her Facebook page that she does "not purchase anything for the ministry".

She added that there was no TV screen or piano in her office.