Africa's week in pictures: 28 April - 4 May 2017

  • 5 May 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Ivoriens take part in a parade on the last day of the 36th Popo Carnival in Bonoua, 60km south of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 29 April 2017 . The carnival of Bonoua is the Ivoirians version of Mardi Gras running for a week and is one of the most well attended events in the Ivory Coast. Derived from at first a celebration of the cultural heritage of the Aboure people, the Popo Carnival involves gastronomic competitions, Miss pageants, sports days, a festival of traditional dances and reflection workshops on Popo museum amongst other activities. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A parade is held at the Popo carnival in Ivory Coast's south-eastern Bonoua town on Saturday to celebrate the heritage of the Aboure people...
Image caption It is an annual celebration of Aboure culture, with dances, pageantries, gastronomic competitions...
Image caption And an opportunity to cause shock and horror at what is one of Ivory Coast's most well-attended events.
Twelve-year-old Kennedy Mukadi Chilobo (L) competes in a team dance battle at the Goma Dance Festival in Goma, east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on April 30, 2017. In its first year, the festival aims to support and encourage young Congolese to express themselves through the medium of dance. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Sunday, this young boy competes in a team dance battle in Goma, the main city in troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo...
A dancer performs at the Goma Dance Festival in Goma, east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on April 30, 2017. In its first year, the festival aims to support and encourage young Congolese to express themselves through the medium of dance Image copyright AFP
Image caption It was the first time the Goma Dance Festival was held. The idea is to encourage youths to express themselves through dance and forget about the fighting.
Young refugees from Sudan practice an activity on "trauma healing" at Doro refugee camp, in Maban, South Sudan, on May 3, 2017. The NGO Jesuit Refugee Service provides therapeutic activities for youth who have experienced critical experiences in conflicts, such as in the Blue Nile, in Sudan Image copyright AFP
Image caption These teenagers engage in therapeutic activities on Wednesday at a refugee camp in South Sudan's Maban county to overcome trauma caused by violence.
A man entertains the crowd before the first round African Nations Championship qualifying football match between South Sudan and Somalia at Juba Football Stadium on April 30, 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Sunday in the capital, Juba, a football fan draped in the national colours was on the winning side as South Sudan beat Somalia 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 African Nations Championship - only for players based on the continent.
U.S. actor Forest Whitaker"s visit to expand the Youth Peacemaker Network in Acholi sub region, in Gulu town, northern Uganda May 2, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In neighbouring Uganda, dancers from the Acholi ethnic group perform in northern Gulu town...
Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Their guest was Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker, who visited the area to expand the Youth Peacemaker Network.
Nigerian musician Asa performs at a concert in Nigeria's main city, Lagos, on Saturday. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Nigerian musician Asa performs at a concert in Nigeria's main city, Lagos, on Saturday. Some of her fans described her as "pure magic" and the "goddess of good music".
Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) hold a placard at Eagle Square during a May Day rally in Abuja, Nigeria May 1, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The mood is very different at a May Day rally in Lagos on Monday, as workers highlight the problems facing oil-rich Nigeria.
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (L) and his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob (2-L) and Zimbabwean Minister of Agriculture Sen Joseph Mtekwese Made (3-L) visit one of the exhibition stands at the 2017 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 28 April 2017. The fair is for local and international traders and business people to showcase ideas and new products Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Friday, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe hosts his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob at a trade fair in the second city, Bulawayo. Mr Mugabe made the controversial claim this week that Zimbabwe is the most highly developed African country after South Africa.
A sheeps head known locally as a "Smiley" is prepared in a fire at a butchery in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 04 May 2017. Meat cooked on an open wood fire is known as braaing in South Africa and is very popular amongst township residents. This butcher shop has been running for the past five years. Slaughtered Cows and Sheep are sourced from a farm in Paarl some 120 kilometers A butcher displays cuts of meat for sale at a butchery in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 04 May 2017. Meat cooked on an open wood fire is known as braaing in South Africa and is very popular amongst township residents. This butcher shop has been running for the past five years. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A sheep's head is cooked at a butchers in a residential neighbourhood in South Africa's Cape Town. A barbecued head is known as a Smiley in South Africa, and regarded by some as a delicacy.
An African sacred ibis soars at sunset over Cape Town, South Africa, 30 April 2017. The African Sacred Ibis is a wading bird occuring mostly in marshy wetlands and breeds in Sub-Saharan Africa, south eastern Iraq, and formerly in Egypt, where it was venerated and often mummified as a symbol of the god Thoth Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Sunday, an African sacred ibis flies at sunset over Cape Town. It breeds in sub-Saharan Africa, south-eastern Iraq, and formerly in Egypt, where it was venerated and often mummified as a symbol of the god Thoth.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

