Karabo Mokoena murder: Suspect appears in South Africa court

Karabo Mokoena's killing is being seen as symbolic of violence faced by women in South Africa

The man believed to be the boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman whose killing has shocked South Africa has appeared in court in Johannesburg to face murder charges, local media report.

Karabo Mokoena's mother wept as she arrived at the hearing.

A widespread online campaign to find Mokoena was called off on Wednesday when her father confirmed her death.

The case has sparked a fierce debate about the levels of violence faced by women in South Africa.

Police are still waiting for DNA tests to confirm the identity of the body, which they said was "badly burned".

The case has prompted an outpouring of anger and grief in South Africa, mostly by women who took to social media to share stories of abuse they had suffered at the hands of their partners.

The suspect will remain in custody after the case was adjourned until 24 May, local Jacaranda News reports.

The hashtags #RIPKarabo and #MenAreTrash have been trending across the country as women call for an end to violence against them.

South Africa has among the highest rape and murder statistics in the world, with more than 30,000 rape cases reported every year.

Experts say these figures represent only a fraction of the actual attacks.