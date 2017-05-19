Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 12 - 18 May 2017

  • 19 May 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A man sells roast mice to passing motorists near Salima, Malawi 15 May 2017. Mice is a delicacy for many Malawians and is popular as a source of income for many unemployed men in rural Malawi. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A vendor tries to entice motorists in Salima, Malawi with a spot of roasted mouse on Monday.
Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMC) officers display a seized Ploughshare Tortoise during a press conference at Custom Cargo Complex, near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Malaysia, 15 May 2017. Five Ploughshare and 325 Indian Star tortoises, packed in five boxes reportedly labeled as "stones" and worth it 1.2 million Malaysian Ringgit (about 253,300 euro), were seized at KLIA airport during a smuggling attempt into the country from Antananarivo Airport, Madagascar. The smugglers are said to be at large, media said quoting officials. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, a rare Ploughshare Tortoise is rescued by customs in Malaysia after being smuggled from Madagascar. The officers found 330 tortoises.
A picture taken on May 13, 2017, shows a mummy lying in catacombs following its discovery in the Touna el-Gabal district of the Minya province, in central Egypt. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 non-royal mummies in the desert catacombs, an "unprecedented" find for the area south of Cairo, the antiquities ministry announced. Along with the mummies, they found a golden sheet and two papyri in Demotic - an ancient Egyptian script - as well as a number of sarcophogi made of limestone and clay. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, the press were allowed to take pictures of the mummies discovered in central Egypt. Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 non-royal mummies in the desert catacombs.
A South African freestyle motor cross rider performs during a carnival to mark 50 month-long celebrations on May 13, 2017 in Lagos. A carnival was held with captivating cultural displays, traditional costumes and folk music to showcase the state rich cultural tradition at the event. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, a South African motocross rider wows the crowd at celebrations for Lagos state's 50th anniversary in Nigeria.
South Sudanese refugees build a hut at the UNHCR camp of al-Algaya in Sudan's White Nile state, south of Khartoum, on May 17, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Building gets underway in a refugee camp for South Sudanese people in al-Algaya, Sudan, on Wednesday.
A woman sits next to murals as opposition parties march for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 15, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, a woman looks on near the constitutional court in Johannesburg, South Africa, where there had been a march to demand the removal of President Jacob Zuma.
A handler holds a Merino sheep at a stand at the Nampo Harvest Day 2017 agricultural fair on May 16, 2017 in Bothaville Nampo is the largest agricultural fair on the African continent holding its 51st edition with over 700 exhibitors and over 70,000 visitors expected. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Farmers get ready sell their animals at the largest agriculture fair in African, Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville, South Africa, on Tuesday.
A member of the Republican Guard is seen inside the derelict palace complex of the former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (former Zaire), Mobutu Sese Seko on May 15, 2017 in Nsele, some 40kms outside Kinshasa. Sese Seko was expelled by rebel forces led by Laurent-Desire Kabila in 1997 after 32 years of absolute rule. He died in Morocco three months later in May 1997. / AFP Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, a soldier from the Congolese Republican Guard adds to the graffiti on a former presidential palace...
A soldier from the Republican Guard walks through part of the derelict palace of the former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (former Zaire), Mobutu Sese Seko on May 15, 2017 in Nsele, some 40kms outside Kinshasa. Sese Seko was expelled by rebel forces led by Laurent-Desire Kabila in 1997 after 32 years of absolute rule. He died in Morocco three months later in May 1997. / AFP PHOTO / JOHN WESSELSJOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images Image copyright JOHN WESSELS
Image caption The abandoned palace is in Nselel, 40 km outside the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa...
A general view of the derelict palace complex of the former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (former Zaire), Mobutu Sese Seko on May 15, 2017 in Nsele, some 40kms outside Kinshasa. Sese Seko was expelled by rebel forces led by Laurent-Desire Kabila in 1997 after 32 years of absolute rule. He died in Morocco three months later in May 1997. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mobutu Sese Seko fled the palace in 1997 when he was expelled by rebels. It's been left to rot ever since.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

